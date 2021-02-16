Health officials seeking dog that bit person near Matoaka Woods in Williamsburg

Williamsburg

Photo Courtesy- Google Maps

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the Peninsula Health District say they are looking for a dog after it reportedly bit a person on Friday.

In a release Tuesday afternoon, officials say the incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. Friday near Matoaka Woods in Williamsburg. The dog is described as large, light brown, possibly fitting the description of a German shepherd.

According to reports, the dog was being walked by an older man along with a second dog.

Officials say if the dog is not found, the victim may have to undergo post-exposure treatment (shots) for the prevention of rabies.

Once found, the dog will not be taken away from its owner, but only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen a dog that fits this description in the area is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at (757) 603-4277.

You can also contact the James City County Animal Control at (757) 253-1800 for after hours.

Virginia state law requires that dogs and cats be vaccinated between 3 and 4 months of age and thereafter to maintain protection against rabies.

