Health officials searching for dog that bit person on Orange Drive in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials are searching for a dog that bit a person on Feb. 8 in Williamsburg.

The incident happened on Orange Drive Feb. 8. A medium-sized brown and white dog was involved.

Officials with the Hampton-Peninsula Health District said it may be a stray.

If the dog isn’t found, the person who was bitten may have to undergo post-exposure treatment for rabies.

Once the dog is found, it will not be taken away from its owner, just placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has been the dog or recognizes the description should contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277. After hours, contact York County Animal Control 757-890-3601.