Health officials searching for dog that bit person in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District is looking for a dog that bit a person in Williamsburg Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 800 block of N. Henry Street, the health department wrote in a news release.

The dog weighs about 70 pounds and is black with some white markings. It was wearing a studded collar at the time, the release said.

Once the dog is found, it will not be taken away from its owner, but only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

If the dog isn’t found, the person who was bitten may need to to undergo post-exposure treatment for rabies.

Anyone who has seen a dog that fits this description in this area should contact the Peninsula Health District’s Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.

After hours, contact James City County Animal Control at 757-253-1800.

