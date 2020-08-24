Health officials searching for dog that bit person in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District is looking for a dog that bit a person in Williamsburg Wednesday.
The incident happened in the 800 block of N. Henry Street, the health department wrote in a news release.
The dog weighs about 70 pounds and is black with some white markings. It was wearing a studded collar at the time, the release said.
Once the dog is found, it will not be taken away from its owner, but only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.
If the dog isn’t found, the person who was bitten may need to to undergo post-exposure treatment for rabies.
Anyone who has seen a dog that fits this description in this area should contact the Peninsula Health District’s Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.
After hours, contact James City County Animal Control at 757-253-1800.
