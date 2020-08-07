Health officials searching for dog that bit person in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Peninsula Health District officials are looking for a tri-color, medium-size dog that bit a person Wednesday on Queen’s Way in James City County.

The dog was wearing a harness and was being walked by a woman in her mid-20s who had shoulder-length brown hair.

If the dog isn’t found, the person who was bitten may need to undergo post-exposure treatment for rabies.

The dog won’t be taken away from its owner if it’s found, but will be placed on an in-home confinement for 10 days.

Anyone that’s seen a dog matching the description is asked to call the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.

After hours, contact James City County Animal Control at 757-565-0370.

