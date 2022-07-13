WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police were called to investigate a suspicious incident Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from the city, someone found a hand grenade in the parking lot of the Midtown Row shopping district on Monticello Avenue, on the Earth Fare side.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated as a precaution. Avoid the area while the investigation continues.

The College of William & Mary tweeted saying there is no threat to campus.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY on-air and online for updates.