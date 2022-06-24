WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Heartbreak, sadness and anger were responses from pro-choice supporters in the Hampton Roads.

The Williamsburg JCC Indivisible and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia held a rally at the Williamsburg James City County Courthouse to show people still support abortion.

Jeanette Potter, the co-founder of Williamsburg JCC Indivisible, said the decision wasn’t a surprise after the leaked draft opinion.

“It is like someone slapped me,” she said.

Azraf Khan said he was upset over the news Friday.

“It just was kind of a horrible moment,” he said.

The decision by the Supreme Court won’t ban abortions outright. Instead, states will have the power to decide abortion rights.

That decision, Khan said, is horrible.

“It puts the healthcare of many and autonomy of many at risk,” he said.

Lindsay Fogarty said the decision is a reminder of her own scars.

“I was raped when I was 13 and when I told them I wanted to get rid of it,” she said.

Fogarty said her parents forced her to continue her pregnancy.

“I didn’t know what to do. I did not know I had right. I was a kid. I went into my room and tried to kill myself,” she said.

Fogarty lives with permanent kidney damage. She said she suffers from nightmares every night and lost contact with her family.

She came out Friday night to be around people she said would have protected her.

“I know that they would want to protect me when I was younger. No one would have protected me.”

Fogarty said overturning Roe v. Wade has gotten rid of safe abortions.