Hampton man charged, petitions filed for 2 juveniles in connection with stolen vehicle, numerous break-ins

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton man received additional charges and petitions have been filed for two juveniles in connection with a stolen vehicle and numerous vehicle break-ins in Williamsburg Tuesday.

On Oct. 16, police responded to a call of subjects attempting to gain entry in vehicles in the 200 block of Merrimac Trail. When officers arrived, they said numerous people fled the scene. Following the incident, a stolen vehicle was recovered, and officers learned of several vehicle break-ins in the area.

Police say that 19-year-old Ason Banks, from Hampton, was located in the area and provided law enforcement with false information before fleeing from officers. Banks was caught, arrested, and transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail (VPRJ).

On Oct. 16, Banks was charged with:

Trespassing (1 misdemeanor count)

Obstructing justice (1 misdemeanor count)

False identification to law enforcement (1 misdemeanor count)

Possession of marijuana (1 misdemeanor count)

On Nov. 3, investigators obtained the following additional warrants for Banks:

Grand larceny (1 felony count)

Credit card theft (2 felony counts)

Possession of a stolen vehicle (1 felony count)

Conspiracy to commit grand larceny (1 felony count)

Conspiracy to possess stolen property (1 felony count)

Conspiracy to commit credit card theft (1 felony count)

Causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent (2 misdemeanor counts)

Entering a vehicle with the intent to commit any crime (8 misdemeanor counts)

During the investigation, the two juvenile offenders were identified and the petitions were requested and sent to the Ninth District Juvenile Intake Office. A spokesman with Williamsburg Police Department confirmed that the two juveniles are not currently in custody.

The petitions for one juvenile included:

Grand larceny (1 felony count)

Possession of a stolen vehicle (1 felony count)

Conspiracy to commit grand larceny (1 felony count)

Conspiracy to possess stolen property (1 felony count)

Credit card theft (1 felony count)

Obstruction of Justice (1 misdemeanor count)

Entering a vehicle with the intent to commit any crime (2 misdemeanor counts)

The petitions for the second juvenile included:

Grand larceny (1 felony count)

Possession of a stolen vehicle (1 felony count)

Conspiracy to commit grand larceny (1 felony count)

Conspiracy to possess stolen property (1 felony count)

Credit card theft (1 felony count)

Entering a vehicle with the intent to commit any crime (2 misdemeanor counts)

Anyone with information about these specific crimes or those who may have assisted Banks, contact Inv. Ziegler at 757-220-6238.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 888-Lock-U-Up, the P3 Tips app, or online at peninsulacrimestoppers.com.

Additionally, WPD say that if you’ve had your vehicle broken into, contact your local law enforcement agency and file a report.

