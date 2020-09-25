Halloween Harvest begins October 1 at Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — While the park remains closed, guests can still celebrate the spooky season at Busch Gardens with Halloween Harvest.

The limited capacity outdoor event opens October 1 and runs until November 1. Contactless trick-or-treating will be available for the kids, a pumpkin scavenger hunt, and More than 15 of the park’s roller coasters and rides will be available.

Six of the villages will be decorated in fall fashion and the roaming ghouls and goblins will be lurking around areas of the park at nighttime. Select food and drink areas will be open with fall and Halloween inspired options.

Here is the schedule:

Friday & Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

— In addition to rides and food, kids are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and enjoy contactless trick-or-treating and a pumpkin scavenger hunt throughout the park’s participating villages.

— There will also be attractions in the Sesame Street Forest of Fun area, The Little Balloons, and The Little Gliders.

— Kids are encouraged to dress up in costume and enjoy treats by day with contactless trick-or-treating and a pumpkin scavenger hunt throughout the park’s participating villages.

— Sesame Street Forest of Fun area, The Little Balloons, and The Little Gliders will be open.

— Jack’s Nightcap, Frost Bar, and more will be available.

— The nighttime trickery begins. Enhanced Halloween theming, roaming ghouls and goblins, thrill rides, delicious food, and beverages from favorites like Jack’s Nightcap will be offered during the evening session.

Open villages include Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Festa Italia, Sesame Street Forest of Fun, and Oktoberfest. Coasters and attractions, with physically distant seating, include Verbolten®, Apollo’s Chariot®, Finnegan’s Flyer®, Tempesto®, Loch Ness Monster®, Der Wirblewind, and more.

Park officials released that there will be no haunted houses/mazes, active scares, or scare zones at Busch Gardens’ Halloween Harvest.

Click here for more information, to purchase tickets, and make reservations.

