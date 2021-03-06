Greater Williamsburg Clinic tops latest COVID-19 vaccination record

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials in Williamsburg are celebrating another achievement in the fight against COVID-19.
On Saturday, officials from Williamsburg stated that the Greater Williamsburg Clinic topped the number of vaccinations. Health officials in the area administered 2,752 COVID-19 vaccines last week.
The total of vaccines administered by the Greater Williamsburg Clinic has now reached 9,219 since it started back in late January when Williamsburg launched an online dashboard that lets residents follow the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The dashboard is an extension of the online hub launched in March that allowed the public to
follow global, national, state, and local information and resources.
It can be found by clicking on the main image on the city’s website at williamsburgva.gov.
The commonwealth received its initial shipment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week. Virginia received a total of 69,000 doses. By mid-March, state officials expects to order 100,000 doses a week of the J&J vaccine, according to Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing vaccine distribution in the state.
The state is also steadily receiving more doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. As of Saturday, Virginia has administered nearly 800,000 people with a average of over 53,000 doses administered every day.
