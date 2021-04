FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials at The Greater Williamsburg Clinic say they have available appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The open slots are for Wednesday, April 14, for anyone who is 18 and older.

Click here to sign up for the morning slots.

Click here to sign up for afternoon slots.

The Wednesday clinic is part of the Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula initiative.