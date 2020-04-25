Great Wolf Lodge extends closure to June 15

(WAVY) — The Great Wolf Lodge has announced it has extended its closure due to COVID-19 through June 15.

Great Wolf Lodge is located in Williamsburg.

Here is the lodge’s full statement:

Providing for the health and safety of our guests, pack members and overall community is our guiding principle at Great Wolf Lodge. With the continued community safety measures instituted by government and health officials in response to COVID-19, it is in the best interest of guests, pack members and the communities we serve to extend the closure of our resorts through June 15, 2020. As this situation continues to rapidly evolve, we will stay connected with federal and state officials and make modifications to our re-opening timeline as needed.

For any guest with a current reservation within in our revised closure period, we will provide a full refund or the opportunity to reschedule their reservation for a future date.

These are challenging times and we appreciate the support of families who have spent time at our resorts over the years. We hope all of our guests are staying healthy and safe, and we look forward to providing families with a fun-filled getaway when we re-open.

– Great Wolf Lodge