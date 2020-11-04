Grants given to nonprofits assisting Williamsburg-area residents during COVID-19 pandemic

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Five Williamsburg-area nonprofits were awarded a collective $25,000 in grants to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money was distributed to the nonprofit organizations by the Williamsburg Community Foundation. It was the fourth time the foundation distributed money this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money was raised by local donors, the Benjamin R. Altshuler Memorial Fund, and the Genevieve K. Meder Fund.

The money was given to the Avalon Center, the Community of Faith Mission, Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army, and the Williamsburg House of Mercy. The money will be used to provide food, shelter, and financial assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those interested in donating to the Williamsburg Community Foundation can do so online. The foundation plans to distribute more grants to organizations helping residents during the pandemic before the end of the year.

Latest Posts