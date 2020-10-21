Grant money still available for James City County small businesses

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re a business in James City County in need of financial help because of the pandemic, you don’t need to wait on Congress to sort out another round of funding.

There are still funds available for business in James City County through the Greater Williamsburg Small Business Relief Fund.

In May, the Greater Williamsburg Partnership and the Williamsburg Community Foundation created the fund in partnership with the Economic Development Authorities of Williamsburg, James City County and York County.

Donations to the fund are a mix of public and private. James City County’s Board of Supervisors poured $500,000 into the fund, earmarking the money specifically for James City County businesses.

There are still thousands of dollars in funding not yet claimed. The money comes in the form of forgivable loans, which are essentially grants.

Eligible businesses must be based in James City County, have been in operation for at least a year and have between three and 30 employees. The owner and operator of the business must also be a Virginia resident.

We spoke with Nancy Sullivan, the executive director of the Williamsburg Community Foundation, about the application process. She said it’s a fast turn around time, often only taking a few weeks to be approved.

Those interested in applying need to do so through the Virginia 30 Day Fund’s website. Applicants need to explain what they need the funds for and how COVID-19 has impacted their business.

“They can use it for masks, they can use it for cleaning, they can use it for opening up their business to different ways of doing business because of COVID. So for example if a restaurant needed patio heaters so they could expand their outdoor seating, that’s certainly the type of thing they would support,” explained Sullivan.

So far the organization has helped 125 businesses receive $3,000 small business grants.

