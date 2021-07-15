Grand Illumination in Williamsburg will span three weekends this year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Heads up, Grand Illumination fans.

The popular holiday event hosted by Colonial Williamsburg will span three weekends this year: Dec. 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19.

This year’s Grand Illumination weekends will include a mix of holiday traditions and new events.

“On Friday evenings, join the new Procession of the Yule Log and enjoy holiday songs and stories on Market Square. Saturday evenings will include a dramatic presentation of an original holiday story, glorious music, and a joyful appearance by Father Christmas, culminating in simultaneous Grand Illumination fireworks displays over the Governor’s Palace and Capitol building,” Colonial Williamsburg wrote on social media Thursday.

Get more information on Grand Illumination here.