Girl says stranger grabbed her while sitting in Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchants Square

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police on Monday notified the public about an incident that occurred in Merchants Square Friday evening.

A woman reported to police that her 10-year-old daughter was sitting in a chair in the 400 block of W. Duke of Gloucester Street around 6:30 p.m. when a stranger approached. The man allegedly grabbed the girl by the wrist and pulled her. He fled toward Francis Street after an unidentified witness chased him away.

The description police provided of the suspect is a 35 to 45 year old male, with a light complexion, a goatee and missing teeth. He was wearing a solid black hoodie and grayish pants.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed this incident or has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, or the witness, to call the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331 or contact the Peninsula Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.