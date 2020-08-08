Funds still available for business owners under Greater Williamsburg Small Business Relief Fund

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Money is still available for business owners in need following James City County’s May announcement that the city would allocate $500,000 to the Greater Williamsburg Small Business Relief Fund.

The city’s Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed in May to allocate funding from savings in the Capital Improvements Fund to support a contribution to support the work of the Greater Williamsburg Business Relief Fund.

The fund will provide forgivable loans to businesses located in the Greater Williamsburg region.

City officials said the Greater Williamsburg Small Business Relief Fund was established with $10,000 in seed money from the Economic Development Authorities of the City of Williamsburg, James City County, and York County.

According to a news release, the fund had grown to $40,000 in contributions and with the addition of $500,000 from James City County.

Up to 180 local businesses can receive grants, the city says.

You can find additional information and apply for the Greater Williamsburg Small Business Relief Fund online.

Latest Posts