WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a wild gray fox bit five people, one dog, and one cat in Williamsburg overnight.

According to city officials, fox bites and sightings have been reported in the areas of Mimosa Drive, Boundary Street, Counselor’s Way, and Griffin Avenue.

The fox reported in the recent incident is now deceased. Health officials are still waiting on lab results indicating whether the animal was rabid.

A little over a year ago, two people were attacked by a rabid fox at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Officials say that fox was captured and died shortly after the attack.

Last week, a rabid fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest in Virginia Beach. The fox is now deceased as well.