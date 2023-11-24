WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Williamsburg is spreading the holiday cheer this season with four free hours of parking in the Prince George Parking Garage.

From Nov. 23 through Jan. 1, parking will be free in the Prince George Parking Garage on 230 N. Henry Street. After the first four hours, the rate is $1 an hour.

The garage has a total of 362 parking spaces as well as two Universal Charging Stations on the first level and two Tesla Charging Stations on the second level.

Overnight parking is not permitted.

For more information, visit the City of Williamsburg’s website here.