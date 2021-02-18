Former Williamsburg Catholic school employee pleads guilty to decades old assaults

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A former employee at a Williamsburg Catholic school has pleaded guilty in a decades old case involving a 13-year-old student.

James City County Police announced last August that they arrested 50-year-old Kimberly Suzanne Orange and charged her with three counts of carnal knowledge and three counts of indecent liberties by someone in a supervisory role.

WAVY News 10 confirmed she pleaded guilty to those charges on February 17.

Police say the alleged incidents happened in James City County, Williamsburg and “multiple other jurisdictions” from 1996 to 1997 and involved a 13-year-old student.

Walsingham Academy, where Orange was a staff member, was made aware of the “inappropriate relationship” in 1996 and Orange resigned from her position, according to police. A report was filed, but at the request of the child’s parents, they did not press charges at the time.

As an adult, the victim went to police last July to report the assaults again.

Orange will be back in court on May 26, 2021 for a pre-sentencing.