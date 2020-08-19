Former Williamsburg Catholic school employee allegedly had relationship with 13-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A former employee at a Williamsburg Catholic school — Walsingham Academy — has been charged with having a relationship with a teenage student nearly 15 years after the alleged relationship took place.

James City County Police announced Tuesday that 50-year-old Kimberly Suzanne Orange has been charged with three counts of carnal knowledge and three counts of indecent liberties by someone in a supervisory role.

Police say the alleged incidents happened in James City County, Williamsburg and “multiple other jurisdictions” from 1996 to 1997 and involved a 13-year-old student.

Police say Walsingham Academy was made aware of the relationship in 1996, and Orange resigned from her position.

At the time of her resignation, a police report was filed, but no charges were brought forth at the request of the teenager’s parents.

The victim, now an adult, came forward to police on July 24 with details about the alleged sexual assault.

Orange was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. She is being held without bond.

The case is still an open investigation, police said.

Latest Posts: