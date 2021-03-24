Former VPRJ nurse sentenced on charges of obtaining prescriptions by fraud

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A former nurse at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in Williamsburg has been sentenced to six years in prison with almost all time suspended for bringing contraband into the facility.

Courtney E. Shafer was sentenced Wednesday on two charges of obtaining prescriptions by fraud. Of the six-year sentence, five years 11 months and 20 days were suspended, according to court records for the Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court.

Another charge of obtaining prescriptions by fraud was dropped back in November when Shafer entered a guilty plea for the two charges.

Shafer was charged in April 2020 and removed from her job after officials alleged she brought “contraband” into the facility and gave it to at least one inmate.

Shafer will be on supervised probation for five years.