Police: Former employee charged with making threats toward The Cheese Shop in Williamsburg

Williamsburg

by: Bria Stith

Posted: / Updated:

Tijuan Lee Jones. (Credit: Williamsburg Police Department)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A former employee of The Cheese Shop in Williamsburg was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly made threats toward the popular business.

Williamsburg Police said officers responded to the business in the 400 block of Duke of Gloucester Street around 9:30 a.m. for a report that a threat had been made.

Police said officers found a suspect, 35-year-old Tijuan Lee Jones, walking in the area. Jones allegedly made threatening statements after he was fired from the business.

Jones was charged with threatening to bomb or damage a building.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10