Police: Former employee charged with making threats toward The Cheese Shop in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A former employee of The Cheese Shop in Williamsburg was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly made threats toward the popular business.

Williamsburg Police said officers responded to the business in the 400 block of Duke of Gloucester Street around 9:30 a.m. for a report that a threat had been made.

Police said officers found a suspect, 35-year-old Tijuan Lee Jones, walking in the area. Jones allegedly made threatening statements after he was fired from the business.

Jones was charged with threatening to bomb or damage a building.