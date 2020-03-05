Former Dreamworks chair, named one of Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People,’ to speak at William & Mary commencement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mellody Hobson, a former chairwoman of Dreamworks Animation, will be a speaker at William and Mary’s 2020 commencement ceremony.

The current co-CEO of Ariel Investments was named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” in 2015.

At Ariel, Hobson is in charge of managing the company outside of research and portfolio management. She also serves as chair of the Board of Trustees for Ariel Management, leading the company’s publicly traded mutual funds, as well as vice chair of the Starbucks’ board. Before stepping into her new role at Ariel, she served as their president for 20 years.

Hobson is also renowned for sharing her knowledge and experiences on financial literacy. She has done lots of research on minority investing patterns and has also written a column for Black Enterprise Magazine. She’s also been a contributor on CBS News and ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

In 2018, she was also awarded the Order of Lincoln from the governor of Illinois, considered the state’s highest honor.

Hobson, who got her undergraduate degree at Princeton University, will receive an honorary degree from William & Mary. She’s also received honorary degrees from Howard University, Johns Hopkins University, St. Mary’s College and the University of Southern California.

Hobson says that she loves to give back to the community and is looking for new opportunities to do so. She is a chair of After School Matters, a nonprofit for teens in Chicago. She is also vice chair of World Business Chicago, co-chair of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, a board member of the George Lucas Education Foundation, and a board member of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Two other speakers, Donald Patten and Faith Ringgold, will also receive honorary degrees at the ceremony. Patten is an attorney and previously served as rector of William & Mary, and Ringgold is a famous artist, performer and writer of children’s books.

Robert Gates, a former U.S. Secretary of Defense and William & Mary chancellor, will also be attending and offering brief remarks.

“Our honorees are game-changers in their disparate fields, whose vision and leadership serve as wonderful inspirations for William & Mary’s graduates at Commencement,” said President Katherine A. Rowe. “Mellody Hobson embodies the highest ideals of a William & Mary education: excellence, curiosity and generosity. We cannot wait to hear from her.”

The commencement ceremony will take place on May 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Zable Stadium.