Food Lion to donate 1,000 meals to the community for every quarterback sack made by William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – For Every Quarterback Sack by William & Mary during the spring football season, Food Lion announced they will donate 1,000 meals to their neighbors in need during the pandemic.

The incentive is a part of Food Lion Feeds, “Sack to Give Back” program. The goal is to donate up to 30,000 meals during the season to the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank in Hampton.

“Fighting hunger in the towns and cities we serve is core to all we do at Food Lion,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion.

“Sack to Give Back is a unique way to do this. We are excited to cheer on the Tribe this spring to rack up as many sacks as they can to help us feed local Williamsburg neighbors,” Blanchard said.

William & Mary is one of several schools that are participating in the program during spring football.

The other universities include:

James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va.

Elon University, Elon, N.C.

University of Delaware, Newark, Del.

The University of Richmond, Richmond, Va.

Catawba College, Salisbury, N.C.

Food Lion Feeds said they will donate up to 210,000 meals during the season.

Since 2014, Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families and is committed to donating one billion more meals by 2025.

For additional information on Food Lion’s initiate to end hunger in the community, click here.