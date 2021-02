WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Which animals will take home the champion title in the first-ever Ador-A-Bowl?

On Sunday, Life with Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary had a few of the rescued farm animals compete for the champion title.

The crew is also holding a fundraiser to help cover the food budget for the month of February.

Watch the event here:

Note: Sound is loud at first, but resolves quickly (Pre-recorded)