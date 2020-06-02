Firefighters respond to fire on Waller Street in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Williamsburg responded to commercial structure fire early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say they were notified around 2:19 a.m. for a brush fire threatening a structure in the 100 block of Waller Street. Crews arrived on scene within five minutes and quickly extinguished the fire. The fire was contained mostly to the exterior of the fire.

No injuries were reported. York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, and James City County Fire Department also responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.