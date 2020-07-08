Firefighters respond to business fire in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An appliance in a commercial structure caught fire in Williamsburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Williamsburg Fire officials say they were notified at 4:46 p.m. for a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Prince George Street. The first unit arrived on scene two minutes later and found a fire contained within an appliance and associated duct work had started.

The fire was initially extinguished by the workers of the business. The fire caused smoke on the first and basement level of the structure. Firefighters helped remove the smoke. The fire was marked under control at 5:09 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

22 firefighters with the Williamsburg Fire Department, the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, and James City County Fire Department assisted with this fire.