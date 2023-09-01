JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Learn how to safety handle a firearm with James City County’s safety sessions.

The James City County Police Department is offering community members a free firearm safety course. The session will cover fundamental topics including: firearm safety, handling, storage and laws related to carrying a concealed handgun in the Commonwealth of Virginia, according to a news release. The training is open to all ages.

However, the course will not include hands-on instruction, and participants should leave personal firearms at home.

Classes will take place at the Law Enforcement Center, located at 4600 Opportunity Way.

Pre-registration is required to attend, and class sizes are limited to 20 participants, at one slot per person.

Below are the dates for September:

• Sept. 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

• Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.