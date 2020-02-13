Live Now
Fire destroys home on Centerville Road in James City County

Williamsburg

(Photo courtesy: JCC Fire Department)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A home on Centerville Road in James City County was destroyed Thursday by a fire.

Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said there were no injuries reported from the blaze.

The call came in reporting the fire in the 6100 block of Centerville Road around 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Crews from York County Fire and Life Safety and the Yorktown Naval Weapons Station assisted putting out the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation. The house is expected to be a total loss.

