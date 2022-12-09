YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are asking residents and motorists to avoid Bypass Road as crews respond to a fire at a nearby hotel Friday morning.

According to fire officials, the call for the structure fire came in around 10:45 a.m. Friday at Homewood Suites in the 600 block of Bypass Road.

Officials added that the fire occurred from a heating and AC unit inside a room on the 5th floor of the building. The fire was extinguished by sprinklers in the room.

Deputies say several lanes on Bypass Road will be blocked as crews continue to work the fire.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible injuries.