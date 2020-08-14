Fatal crash on I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a crash resulted in a fatality Thursday night.
Police responded to the 245 mile-marker on Interstate 64 in James City County around 9 p.m. Thursday for the crash.
The right westbound lane was shut down as of 10 p.m. as troopers investigated the scene.
Police will release additional information as it becomes available.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
