Facebook launches new platform, William & Mary part of pilot program

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — As the pandemic pushes many colleges toward a virtual environment, Facebook announced the launch of its new platform to 30 pilot schools — one of which is the College of William and Mary.

Facebook Campus is designed to be similar to the original version of the site by providing a way for students to stay connected within their college communities.

“In the early days, Facebook was a college-only network,” Facebook said in a statement, “and now we’re returning to our roots with Facebook Campus to help students make and maintain these relationships, even if they’re away from their college.”

The platform offers a college-only space by using a verified .edu email that allows students to participate in groups and events relevant to their college. Additionally, campus directories and new chat room options will be available.

The tool launched on Sept. 17, and students can create a Campus profile by using their college email and graduation year. Optional information such as major, classes, and hometown can also be included. Students’ names, profile photos, and cover photos will follow them from their Facebook profile.

Latest News