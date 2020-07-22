Earth Fare store in Williamsburg announces reopening following bankruptcy

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday Broad Street Realty announced the re-opening of Earth Fare at Midtown Row in Williamsburg.

The reopening comes after Earth Fare closed its doors in March part of a company-wide unexpected bankruptcy.

Broad Street Realty said Dennis Hulsing purchased the company out of bankruptcy with plans to reopen several of the stores.

“We are really looking forward to coming back to Williamsburg! The support from Community and the charge lead by local team members, advocating. for this location, was so impressive,” said Dennis Hulsing.

The Williamsburg, Virginia store will be one of several locations to reopen this year.

Earth Fare is a key anchor of the mixed-use development known as Midtown Row which includes 240 apartments and over 217,000 sq. ft of retail space.

The company said a reopening date has not been set but plans point toward the early Fall.

