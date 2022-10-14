WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two people they say stole jewelry worth $171,000 from a Williamsburg business last month.

According to Williamsburg police, the incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on September 16. Officers responded to a business in the 400 block of West Duke of Gloucester Street regarding the larceny.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the duo left the business with $171,000 worth of jewelry that was not paid for. The suspects were no longer in the area when the officers arrived.

The two were later identified as Andreia Anghel, 29 of Queens, NY, and Sandor Anghel, 33 of Hemet, CA. They have now been charged each with two felonies: grand larceny and conspiring to commit a larceny.

Their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Andreia Anghel and Sandor Anghel (Courtesy – WPD)

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Andreia and Sandor Anghel’s whereabouts or information about this case to please contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Peninsula Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or click HERE to submit a tip online. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.