Duo hopes to raise $24,000 for Salvation Army in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are setting a high goal to help those in need this holiday season.

Capt. Julio Da Silva and Maj. Luci Da Silva from the Salvation Army of Williamsburg will be at the York County Walmart from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 21. The store is located at 731 East Rochambeau Drive.

Between the two of them standing out there for a 12-hour period, the duo hopes to raise $24,000 in 24 hours.

“In Williamsburg, the funds raised through our red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high,” said Captain Julio Da Silva. “We will be at the two store entrances at Walmart, ringing for 12 straight hours to raise $24,000 for those in need in Williamsburg.”

The Salvation Army also said people carrying less cash and coins due to the pandemic could impact red kettle donations up to a 50% decrease nationally.

Since March when the pandemic began to take its toll in Hampton Roads, the Salvation Army in Williamsburg has given more than 3,000 food boxes, 540 families assisted with utilities, 350 nights of lodging, 230 families assisted with rent, 4,327 emergency assistance and cleaning supplies distributed and emotional and spiritual support to over 200 people in need.

Visit the Williamsburg Salvation Army page to donate or learn more.

Those who need help can visit this Salvation Army page for information.