NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were arrested over the weekend over their alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Williamsburg in September.

According to Williamsburg police, 32-year-old Preston Teague and 33-year-old England Marie Holley, both from Williamsburg, are accused in an armed robbery that occurred at a business in the 3000 block of Richmond Road on the evening of September 23.

With the help of surveillance footage among other resources, authorities were able to arrest Fox and Holley on charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and possession of tools with the intent to commit robbery.

Fox was arrested in Norfolk. Holley was in custody in Norfolk at the time warrants were obtained.

England Holley (Courtesy – Williamsburg Police)

Preston Fox (Courtesy – Williamsburg Police)