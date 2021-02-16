Dr. Fauci event at William & Mary gets new date

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, testifies during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine Covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washington, DC, on September 23, 2020. (Photo by GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe will host a “virtual community conversation” with the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci this month.

The virtual conversation is open to the public and scheduled for Thursday, February 18 at 3 p.m. No registration is required.

The event was previously set for late January, but was postponed due to a conflict Dr. Fauci’s schedule.

Topics for the conversation will include the science driving decision making around COVID-19, lessons learned, vaccinations and other pressing matters related to the pandemic.

“We hope to address the most pressing interests of this community in that conversation,” said Rowe in a message to campus community.

Rowe launched the community conversation series last March to address questions about how the university is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the series has featured faculty, staff, students and alumni discussing the ways in which the pandemic has transformed their lives – with topics ranging from managing mental health and wellness to deep data dives into the science behind the university’s decisions.

Fauci is the first guest from outside the W&M community to appear in the series and will be volunteering his time at no cost.