Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive honorary degree, speak at William & Mary class of 2020 commencement

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a news conference with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, officials at the College of William & Mary announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci deliver remarks to William & Mary’s Class of 2020 at their in-person commencement in October.

The class of 2020 previously held a virtual commencement ceremony in the spring of 2020, however, this in-person ceremony is set for October 10 to give graduates the traditional commencement experience.

Event organizers say that ceremony will be part of the College’s Homecoming & Reunion Weekend.

“Dr. Fauci exemplifies the value of service that runs so deep in our university,” said W&M President Katherine A. Rowe, who hosted a virtual Community Conversation with Dr. Fauci on Feb. 18. “He’s a public servant, who studied classics before turning to medicine. This breadth serves him well as he helps our nation navigate the challenge of our time. He is the ideal person to speak to William & Mary’s Class of 2020, who completed their degrees and launched professional lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition, Dr. Thomas Lovejoy, a world-renowned expert in biodiversity and founder of “Nature” on PBS, and Donald Patten, former rector at W&M and a renowned lawyer in asbestos liability litigation will receive honorary degrees.