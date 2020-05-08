More than 50 Williamsburg businesses have applied for city COVID-19 relief grants

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — More than 50 local businesses have applied for coronavirus relief grants funded by the city of Williamsburg, officials say.

Williamsburg City Council approved $1 million in small business grant funding through the city’s Economic Development Authority on April 30.

The grants are available to businesses who are struggling because of restrictions and closures created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will refund half of each qualified business’ operating license tax, according to a news release.

“The EDA grant authorized and funded by the City Council is one part of the City Council’s effort to bandage the wound caused by COVID-19. As we exit stringent COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the focus turns to a speedy recovery and a path forward to a ‘new’ normal in a safe and educated manner,” said City Manager Andrew Trivette.

The EDA began accepting grant applications on May 4. Since that time, more than 50 local businesses have applied for grants. Nearly 40 other grant applications are being processed.

“Our COVID-19 Business Grants are further evidence that the city and its leaders are working to assist local businesses during this time of crisis,” said Williamsburg EDA Director Michele Mixner DeWitt. “As we look to the future and what life will look like after the pandemic, the EDA will continue to serve as a resource to entrepreneurs.”

Click here for eligibility criteria and to apply.

Latest posts