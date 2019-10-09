Dog named Fancy found abandoned, covered with mange in back of truck in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A puppy is recovering after being found abandoned in the back of a truck in Williamsburg.

“She had been there for quite some time,” said Kimberly Laska, executive director of the Heritage Humane Society.

The dog is believed to be a 6-month-old American bulldog, who rescuers named Fancy.

She was in desperate need of medical treatment and suffering from mange, a skin infection caused by parasitic mites.

“Based on her skin sores and marking on the back the truck we know she had been there for quite awhile,” Laska said.

Police found Fancy on Merrimac Trail and brought her to the Heritage Humane Society to get the care and love she needed.

“Her whole face was one big scab, and now that we’ve been having her on the meds and baths, she’s 100 percent better than what she looked like when she came in,” said Catherine Watts, medical care manager at Heritage.

She’s had a rough start to life, but she still has a lot of love to give.

“Even from the minutes she walked in the door you could tell she would be a great pet for someone because she had a very big heart and still loves humans after everything she’s been through, amazingly,” Laska said.

The staff is making sure Fancy is comfortable.

“She just cuddled up in her first bed,” Watts said.

Fancy already has some of her hair growing back, but staff say it could take a few months before the mange is clear and her coat returns to normal.

They’re working on getting her a foster home and then they’ll work on getting her adopted into a loving home.

Williamsburg Police say the investigation into Fancy’s case is still ongoing and charges could be issued depending on the outcome of the investigation.