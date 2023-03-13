WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Education is holding a public comments session Monday on the “Proposed Revised 2023 History and Social Science Standards of Learning.”

Speaker registration is at 6:30 p.m. The public hearing begins at 7 p.m. The is located at the Jamestown Settlement.

The public hearing session is one of six spread across the state to learn how the parents and community advocates feel about the possible learning changes.

The Board of Education has received a lot of backlash from parents and community advocates who believe the proposed changes lack transparency and downplays the history of marginalized groups.

This is happening while the school board currently doesn’t have a superintendent. In early March, Jillian Balow resigned from her position.

The board holds its next executive meeting on March 22 and 23.