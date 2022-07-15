WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Friday morning at the former Williamsburg Pottery Campground.

The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety says it happened around 2:40 a.m in the 900 block of Lightfoot Road.

When units arrived on the scene, they found two apparently abandoned buildings fully engulfed in flames.

With the help of the Williamsburg and James City County Fire Departments, an exterior fire attack was initiated on the buildings, and the fire was quickly extinguished. Units have since cleared the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.