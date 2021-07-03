Crews respond to fire at Quarterpath Recreation Center in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a fire at the Quarterpath Recreation Center in Williamsburg Saturday morning.

According to fire officials, they got the call for the fire just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the REC Center located in the 200 block of Quarterpath Road.

The first unit arrived on the scene at 9:32 a.m. and found fire and smoke coming from the roof and

the rear of the building.



Crews were able to knock down the fire and have it contained by 9:54 a.m. The fire was marked under control at approximately 10:30 a.m.



A total of 27 firefighters responded to the incident, which is currently under investigation by the

Williamsburg Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Team.



The recreation center did not have any scheduled programs or activities till Monday for the 4th of July weekend. The rec center is expected to reopen as scheduled on Tuesday, July 6.