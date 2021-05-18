Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are now investigating what caused a fire in James City County Tuesday afternoon.

Members of both Williamsburg Fire and the James City County Fire Departments along with the York County Fire and Life Safety were dispatched to the 1200 block of Richmond Road for a commercial structure fire around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.



Crews arrived on the scene at 12:24 p.m. and found an active fire involving the wooden

shingles on the side of the building.

Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished was marked under control at 1:01 p.m.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.