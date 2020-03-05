Crews find person in cardiac arrest after responding to structure fire in JCC

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters found a person inside a residence in cardiac arrest Thursday afternoon after they responded to the house for a report of a fire.
The James City County Police Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 5000 of Nicholas Court in the Chisel Run subdivision Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.
Crews arrived and found one person inside the residence in cardiac arrest.
Crews brought the fire under control at 3:55 p.m.
The person in cardiac arrest was taken to the hospital.
The fire marshal’s office in investigating the fire.
