Crews find person in cardiac arrest after responding to structure fire in JCC

Williamsburg

(Photo courtesy: JCCFD)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters found a person inside a residence in cardiac arrest Thursday afternoon after they responded to the house for a report of a fire.

The James City County Police Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 5000 of Nicholas Court in the Chisel Run subdivision Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Crews arrived and found one person inside the residence in cardiac arrest.

Crews brought the fire under control at 3:55 p.m.

The person in cardiac arrest was taken to the hospital.

The fire marshal’s office in investigating the fire.

  • (Photo courtesy: JCCFD)

