Several taken to hospital after crash on Richmond Road in James City County

Williamsburg

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Several people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash Tuesday night on Richmond Road in James City County.

The call for the crash came in just after 9 p.m. in the 8800 block of Richmond Road.

Police said a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. Police arrived and found the vehicle had hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle traveling in the wrong lane was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond in unknown condition, police said.

A child in that car in a car seat was also taken to VCU Medical Center, but did not have any “obvious injuries.”

A third person was also taken to that same hospital.

The investigation into the crash was still underway as of 10:30 p.m. No further information was available as of that time.

