WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A driver crashed into a telephone pole near Norge Elementary on Friday morning, knocking out power to about 1,750 people.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after the crash at 7348 Richmond Road. Westbound lanes were still closed as of 6:40 a.m.

There’s no word on the cause of the crash or if there will a delayed school opening at this time.