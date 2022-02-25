Craft Beer Festival returns to Williamsburg in April

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — After being canceled for the past two years, the Williamsburg Craft Beer Festival is returning in April.

The seventh annual festival will be held on Sunday, April 24 on the lawn of the Art Museums from 1-4 p.m. The festival will feature a day of craft beer, local food and music. The festival is also back for a good cause.

The nonprofit organizations that will be supported by this year’s festival include Avalon Center, Here for the Girls, Bacon Street Youth and Family Services, and Literacy for Life.

General admission for the festival is $45 and VIP admission is $75. VIP breweries include Elysian Brewing, Golden Road Brewing, Back Bay Brewing Company and Founders Brewing.

A full list of General Admission brewers can be found here.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased on Eventbrite.