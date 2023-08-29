WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted of setting off a bomb in Colonial Williamsburg is now accused of trying to hire a hitman from jail to kill his wife.

It comes nearly six years after Stephen Powers set off an improvised explosive device in Merchant Square in October 2017. The homemade pipe bomb sent metal shards hundreds of feet in every direction, though luckily no one was hurt.

During criminal hearings for the bombing, prosecutors said Powers tried to hire a hitman from jail to kill his wife.

Powers was indicted on two felonies in 2020 related to the accusation, but there was no movement in the case until last month. Williamsburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Nate Green says there was a delay in serving Powers the indictments because he was in federal prison in Kentucky.

Powers is now at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, with a next court appearance scheduled in September.