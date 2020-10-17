Community coming together to support family of Williamsburg man killed in crash; wife expecting twins

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Williamsburg family is coping with a devastating tragedy.

Their loved one died in a motorcycle crash last month, leaving behind a wife, a young son and twins on the way.

Stephen Peoples, 28, died nearly three weeks ago on Sept. 28.

His wife is due in January.

The community is coming together to support the family. An online fund has already raised more than $12,000.

What’s supposed to be a time filled with excitement and anticipation has now been overshadowed by grief and uncertainty.

“There’s no adjective to describe really what I feel because it’s in and out. Sometimes I feel like it’s the biggest prank ever,” said Martine Peoples.

Peoples last saw her husband as he was heading out to a family get-together.

Hours later, her world changed forever.

Virginia State Police told 10 On Your Side Stephen was riding on Old Williamsburg Road when he ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

Peoples said a neighbor found her husband’s body around 7 a.m. but he had already died at the scene.

Peoples said each day since then has been difficult without her husband’s welcoming presence and bubbly personality.

“He lived life in a way of no regret,” she said. “His spirit was always humble.”

Peoples is holding onto those memories and saving videos to pass down to their son and the two little ones Stephen won’t get to meet. She said he was excited for his twins’ arrival, a boy and a girl.

“They’ll never know his touch like we did, never know to be with him in his presence, but at least they’ll have that to live through,” Peoples said, referring to the photos and videos.

While the future is unclear, Peoples is grateful for the community’s support and humbled by the generosity.

“It shows that he was well-loved. That we’re well-loved,” she said. “That’s all I can ask for right now is to continue to keep us all in prayer.”

If you’d like to help the family, click here.

Latest Posts: